December 30, 06:06 PM • 10046 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
December 30, 03:27 PM • 23215 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 21816 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 19899 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 20874 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 17403 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
December 30, 11:22 AM • 16547 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 22792 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 32738 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 22118 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
IAEA: Key power line to ZNPP restored

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Technicians successfully restored a power line near the ZNPP under security guarantees provided by both sides of the conflict. This allowed the resumption of electricity transmission between the ZNPP and the Zaporizhzhia TPP, which is a key route for power supply.

IAEA: Key power line to ZNPP restored

Technicians have successfully completed repairs to a power transmission line near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), carried out under security guarantees provided by both sides as part of a local ceasefire brokered by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This was stated by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, this is the third time in recent months that temporary truce agreements, coordinated and monitored by the IAEA, have allowed the restoration of vital power transmission lines for nuclear safety that were damaged during the military conflict. In late October, such a "window of silence" allowed the completion of the tenth and longest complete loss of off-site power supply to the ZNPP since the conflict began.

This time, it allowed the restoration of power transmission between the ZNPP's switchyards and the neighboring Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant two weeks after it was disconnected due to hostilities. ... This connection is important as it offers a key route for electricity supplied by one of the ZNPP's two available power lines – the 330 kilovolt (kV) line.

- the report says.

It is indicated that under the supervision of the IAEA team based at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, repair work, which began on Sunday morning, was completed on Monday afternoon, after the damaged power line and a separate problem with the autotransformer of the Zaporizhzhia NPP's switchyard were fully eliminated and restored.

The successful repairs carried out this week, as well as in October and November, demonstrate that an organization like the IAEA can work with both sides of a conflict to achieve a common goal: preventing a nuclear accident, which would not be in anyone's interest.

- Grossi stated.

He thanked "both the Russian Federation and Ukraine for their constructive cooperation with us, which made this possible."

"As a result, we have been able to take a crucial step in support of nuclear safety. However, the overall situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and other nuclear facilities in Ukraine remains unstable, and our work is far from over," Grossi summarized.

Recall

Earlier, at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, restoration work was completed and the external power transmission line was connected to the energy system.

"This is a big step forward": Trump reacted to the cessation of shelling in the area of the ZNPP

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine