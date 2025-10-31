IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine

After the Russian attack on October 30, the IAEA recorded damage to substations critical to nuclear safety in Ukraine, as reported in a report, writes UNN.

The IAEA has been informed of military activity in Ukraine early... in the morning (October 30 - ed.) that has led to damage to substations critical to nuclear safety and security in Ukraine - the report says.

"Following this, IAEA teams at both South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (SUNPP) and Khmelnitsky Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) have reported that each of the plants have lost access to one of their off-site power lines. Furthermore, the IAEA team at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) have reported that the plant has reduced the power of two of its four units at the request of the grid operator," the IAEA report said.

"The dangers to nuclear safety continue to be very real and ever-present," said Director General Grossi. "I once again call for maximum military restraint in the vicinity of nuclear facilities and full respect of the seven indispensable pillars for nuclear safety and security."

On October 30, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine, including energy facilities.

