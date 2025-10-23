IAEA confirmed that external power supply to ZNPP is being restored
The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the completion of repairs to the 750 kV Dniprovska line to the Zaporizhzhia NPP within the framework of a local ceasefire. The IAEA continues to coordinate with both sides on further repairs to the 330 kV Ferosplavna line.
The restoration of external power supply to Ukraine's ZNPP continues after a month-long outage, following the completion of repairs to the 750 kV "Dniprovska" line within the framework of a local ceasefire.
The IAEA emphasized that the restoration of power is a key step for nuclear safety.
"The IAEA continues to coordinate with both sides regarding further repairs to the 330 kV "Ferrosplavna" line," the organization said.
For reference
As reported by NNEGC "Energoatom", the Zaporizhzhia NPP is connected to the integrated energy system of Ukraine by two power transmission lines: "Zaporizhzhia TPP - Ferrosplavna" with a voltage of 330 kV and PL-750kV "Dniprovska", which provide power to the station's own needs.