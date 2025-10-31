The Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated enemy combat losses as of October 31, 2025 - plus 970 eliminated occupiers

$42.080.01
October 30, 10:19 PM • 13298 views
Russians hit a nine-story building in Sumy, there are wounded and destruction - OVAPhoto
October 30, 04:50 PM • 32196 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 36865 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 29939 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
October 30, 01:07 PM • 32304 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 59239 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 12142 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 27612 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 26249 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 28416 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
General Staff Report: Heaviest fighting on Pokrovsk front, 114 combat engagements in total over the dayOctober 30, 09:10 PM • 4392 views
Already five strikes: the enemy is attacking Sumy with attack drones, there are casualtiesOctober 30, 09:17 PM • 8072 views
Five men charged in death of Robert De Niro's grandsonOctober 30, 10:32 PM • 5498 views
Rare Iberian lynx with white fur spotted in Southern SpainOctober 30, 11:29 PM • 6256 views
Russian commanders execute soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine – "Verstka" investigation02:35 AM • 11765 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 42691 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 59238 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 55723 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 115500 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 105381 views
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 13101 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 45390 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 51192 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 74250 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 77804 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated enemy combat losses as of October 31, 2025 - plus 970 eliminated occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to October 31, 2025, amounted to 1,141,830 occupiers. Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 970 invaders.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated enemy combat losses as of October 31, 2025 - plus 970 eliminated occupiers

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to October 31, 2025, amounted to approximately 1,141,830 occupiers in personnel, and the Defense Forces eliminated 970 invaders over the past day. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defense Forces eliminated another 970 Russian invaders over the past day. In total, the Russians lost in the war against Ukraine:

  • personnel – about 1,141,830 (+970) people
    • tanks – 11,310 (+5) units
      • armored combat vehicles – 23,519 (+5) units
        • artillery systems – 34,128 (+39) units
          • MLRS – 1,533 (+2) units
            • air defense systems – 1,233 (+1) units
              • aircraft – 428 (+0) units
                • helicopters – 346 (+0) units
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 76,355 (+648) units
                    • cruise missiles – 3,917 (+37) units
                      • ships and boats – 28 (+0) units
                        • submarines – 1 (+0) unit
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 66,111 (+118) units
                            • special equipment – 3,986 (+0) units

                              One of the largest energy hubs in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones – ASTRA OSINT analysis31.10.25, 04:45 • 2314 views

                              Stepan Haftko

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              Energy
                              War in Ukraine
                              Electricity
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine