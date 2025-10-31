The Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated enemy combat losses as of October 31, 2025 - plus 970 eliminated occupiers
Kyiv • UNN
The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to October 31, 2025, amounted to approximately 1,141,830 occupiers in personnel, and the Defense Forces eliminated 970 invaders over the past day. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
The Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defense Forces eliminated another 970 Russian invaders over the past day. In total, the Russians lost in the war against Ukraine:
- personnel – about 1,141,830 (+970) people
- tanks – 11,310 (+5) units
- armored combat vehicles – 23,519 (+5) units
- artillery systems – 34,128 (+39) units
- MLRS – 1,533 (+2) units
- air defense systems – 1,233 (+1) units
- aircraft – 428 (+0) units
- helicopters – 346 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational-tactical level – 76,355 (+648) units
- cruise missiles – 3,917 (+37) units
- ships and boats – 28 (+0) units
- submarines – 1 (+0) unit
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 66,111 (+118) units
- special equipment – 3,986 (+0) units
