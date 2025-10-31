The Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated enemy combat losses as of October 31, 2025 - plus 970 eliminated occupiers

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to October 31, 2025, amounted to approximately 1,141,830 occupiers in personnel, and the Defense Forces eliminated 970 invaders over the past day. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defense Forces eliminated another 970 Russian invaders over the past day. In total, the Russians lost in the war against Ukraine:

personnel – about 1,141,830 (+970) people

tanks – 11,310 (+5) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,519 (+5) units

artillery systems – 34,128 (+39) units

MLRS – 1,533 (+2) units

air defense systems – 1,233 (+1) units

aircraft – 428 (+0) units

helicopters – 346 (+0) units

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 76,355 (+648) units

cruise missiles – 3,917 (+37) units

ships and boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) unit

automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 66,111 (+118) units

special equipment – 3,986 (+0) units

