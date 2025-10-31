One of the largest energy hubs in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones – ASTRA OSINT analysis

On the night of October 31, as a result of a strike on the Russian city of Vladimir and the surrounding region, the "Vladimirska" electrical substation was hit, according to OSINT analysis by ASTRA, UNN reports.

Details

According to investigators, eyewitness videos taken in the area of Radionovka Street in the village of Energetyk confirm that this particular energy facility was the target of the attack. The damaged substation is located on Energetykiv Street.

The "Vladimirska" substation is one of the largest energy hubs in the region, with an installed capacity of about 4010 MVA, according to Energybase. It is of strategic importance, as a network of high-voltage power lines with a voltage of 110 to 750 kV originates from it, providing stable energy supply to a large part of the Vladimir region.

ASTRA notes that the published footage shows flashes and a fire in the area of the energy facility, but there has been no official reaction from the Russian authorities to the incident yet.

