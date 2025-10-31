Explosions recorded at a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Oryol: possible drone or missile attack
Explosions have been recorded at a local thermal power plant in the Russian city of Oryol. The cause could be drones or missiles, which is confirmed by videos showing strong flashes and a fire.
According to Telegram channels and eyewitnesses, drones or missiles could have been the cause.
Videos circulating online show strong flashes and a fire at the thermal power plant. The Telegram channel ASTRA specifies that the strikes hit the thermal power plant facilities in the city of Oryol.
The regional governor confirmed the attack on the thermal power plant
Our air defense units repelled another enemy air attack. As a result of the downed UAV, debris fell on the territory of the thermal power plant in the city of Oryol
