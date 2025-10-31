Explosions recorded at a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Oryol: possible drone or missile attack

Explosions have been reported at a local thermal power plant in the Russian city of Oryol. Local Telegram channels are reporting this, writes UNN.

Details

According to Telegram channels and eyewitnesses, drones or missiles could have been the cause.

Videos circulating online show strong flashes and a fire at the thermal power plant. The Telegram channel ASTRA specifies that the strikes hit the thermal power plant facilities in the city of Oryol.

The regional governor confirmed the attack on the thermal power plant

Our air defense units repelled another enemy air attack. As a result of the downed UAV, debris fell on the territory of the thermal power plant in the city of Oryol - he wrote.

