Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, several Russian airports suspended operations

The capital of Russia, Moscow, was attacked by drones on the night of Thursday, October 30. Several airports in the Russian Federation suspended operations. This was reported by UNN with reference to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and local public pages.

Details

At 2:00 a.m., Sobyanin reported that the air defense of the Russian Ministry of Defense had shot down a drone flying towards Moscow.

Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall - wrote the mayor of the Russian capital.

Later, he reported on 5 more UAVs that attacked Moscow.

Also, around 2:00 a.m., "Rosaviatsia" announced temporary restrictions on the operation of airports in Volgograd, Kaluga, Saratov, and Yaroslavl. Soon, the company warned about restrictions on the operation of Moscow's "Vnukovo" airport. Later, it became known about restrictions on the operation of "Domodedovo" airport.

Recall

On the evening of October 26, the Russian capital, Moscow, was attacked by drones; several hits and explosions were recorded. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the downing of five UAVs by air defense forces.

Moscow mayor announces drone attack on Russian capital