Moscow mayor announces drone attack on Russian capital

Drone attacks were recorded in Moscow and the Moscow region, Russian Telegram channels report. The mayor of the Russian capital claims that drones were allegedly shot down near the city, writes UNN.

Details

The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, confirmed that two drones flying towards the city were shot down by the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense.

Oil depot in Serpukhov near Moscow caught fire after UAV strike

Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell — he added.

The incident did not cause any reported casualties or serious damage, but it highlighted the constant threat of air attacks in the region. According to monitoring Telegram channels, drones are currently already on the territory of the Russian Federation and are moving towards Moscow.

Moscow hit by massive drone attack: strikes and explosions reported - media