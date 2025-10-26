Oil depot in Serpukhov near Moscow caught fire after UAV strike

On the evening of October 26, an oil depot caught fire in Serpukhov, near Moscow. Russian "media" and Telegram channels report a UAV strike, UNN reports.

Details

No casualties or injuries have been reported. At the same time, videos and photos of the burning base appeared online.

Additionally

Serpukhov is located in the Moscow region, approximately 100 kilometers south of Moscow. The oil depot in the city was already attacked by drones in March of this year.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a Ukrainian UAV hit the Ryazan oil refinery, the fourth largest in Russia. This led to the shutdown of the CDU-4 crude oil primary distillation unit, which provided about a quarter of the plant's capacity.