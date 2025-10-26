$41.900.00
03:25 PM • 9002 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
02:28 PM • 13821 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 15244 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 23343 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 20583 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM • 18099 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 32488 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM • 13782 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM • 13563 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
October 26, 07:48 AM • 15976 views
AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState
Oil depot in Serpukhov near Moscow caught fire after UAV strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1592 views

On the evening of October 26, an oil depot caught fire in Serpukhov, near Moscow. Russian "media" and Telegram channels report a UAV strike.

Oil depot in Serpukhov near Moscow caught fire after UAV strike

On the evening of October 26, an oil depot caught fire in Serpukhov, near Moscow. Russian "media" and Telegram channels report a UAV strike, UNN reports.

Details

No casualties or injuries have been reported. At the same time, videos and photos of the burning base appeared online.

Additionally

Serpukhov is located in the Moscow region, approximately 100 kilometers south of Moscow. The oil depot in the city was already attacked by drones in March of this year.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a Ukrainian UAV hit the Ryazan oil refinery, the fourth largest in Russia. This led to the shutdown of the CDU-4 crude oil primary distillation unit, which provided about a quarter of the plant's capacity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Energy
War in Ukraine