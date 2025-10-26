Moscow hit by massive drone attack: strikes and explosions reported - media

The capital of Russia, Moscow, was attacked by drones on Sunday evening, October 26. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

It is noted that there were several hits, explosions are heard. On the footage, you can see a column of smoke rising in the city.

The information about the drone attack was confirmed by the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergey Sobyanin.

The Ministry of Defense's air defense shot down a drone flying towards Moscow. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell. - wrote Sobyanin.

Later, he reported on the downing of four more UAVs.

Meanwhile, a photo with the caption "Mobile fire group near the Kremlin in Moscow" is circulating in Russian publics.

Recall

In September, an airplane flew over New Moscow at an extremely low altitude. This happened against the backdrop of the threat of drone attacks, after the Russian capital was attacked by drones.

