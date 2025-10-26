Moscow hit by massive drone attack: strikes and explosions reported - media

$41.900.00
06:56 PM • 6486 views
Electricity consumption restrictions: who will be without power on October 27
October 26, 03:25 PM • 16266 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 20165 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 20541 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 27597 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 22696 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM • 19222 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 36877 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM • 14211 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM • 13815 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
Popular news
The capital of the Russian Federation is likely surrounded by a multi-layered air defense system: a map was shown onlineVideoOctober 26, 12:45 PM • 14646 views
The network showed how Moscow was surrounded by a multi-layered air defense systemPhotoOctober 26, 01:10 PM • 13361 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on October 26: the number of injured increased to 33 peopleOctober 26, 01:56 PM • 7784 views
Not only closing the border with Belarus: Lithuania considers restricting transit to KaliningradOctober 26, 02:51 PM • 4298 views
"Kind, sincere, smiling": Anastasiia Masliy and her mother died in Kyiv due to the Russian attack on October 26Photo04:05 PM • 8394 views
Publications
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 36877 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 69616 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 95177 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 78496 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 98764 views
UNN Lite
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 37408 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 44242 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 44358 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 44896 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 47350 views
Moscow hit by massive drone attack: strikes and explosions reported - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

On the evening of October 26, the Russian capital Moscow was attacked by drones, with several hits and explosions recorded. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that five UAVs were shot down by air defense forces.

Moscow hit by massive drone attack: strikes and explosions reported - media

The capital of Russia, Moscow, was attacked by drones on Sunday evening, October 26. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

It is noted that there were several hits, explosions are heard. On the footage, you can see a column of smoke rising in the city.

The information about the drone attack was confirmed by the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergey Sobyanin.

The Ministry of Defense's air defense shot down a drone flying towards Moscow. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell.

- wrote Sobyanin.

Later, he reported on the downing of four more UAVs.

Meanwhile, a photo with the caption "Mobile fire group near the Kremlin in Moscow" is circulating in Russian publics.

Recall

In September, an airplane flew over New Moscow at an extremely low altitude. This happened against the backdrop of the threat of drone attacks, after the Russian capital was attacked by drones.

Russia reported a drone attack on a power substation in the Volgograd region25.10.25, 10:12 • 4006 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World