Russia reported a drone attack on a power substation in the Volgograd region

In Russia's Volgograd region, a massive drone attack was reported, which was allegedly repelled. However, as a result of falling debris, the Balashovska power substation was damaged. This was stated by the governor of the Volgograd region, reports UNN.

"The air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation repelled a massive attack of unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Volgograd region. As a result of the fall of UAV debris in the Novomykolaivskyi district, a fire was recorded on the territory of the Balashovska power substation, which was promptly extinguished by fire brigades. In the Svitloyarskyi district, a private residential building was damaged. There were no casualties," the regional governor stated.

Russian media note that this is the second attack on the station. The first time the station was attacked on October 16.

The 500 kV Balashovska substation, with an installed capacity of 1523 MVA, is located in the north of the Volgograd region. The substation provides transit electricity flow from the Volga HPP to the Central region of Russia, and electricity supply to consumers in the Novomykolaivskyi district of the Volgograd region, the southeastern part of the Voronezh region, and the western part of the Saratov region.

