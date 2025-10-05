Since the beginning of the day, 188 battles have been recorded at the front: the hottest spots are in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 4, 11:20 PM • 13314 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 45394 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 103153 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 94064 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 98730 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 122231 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 96523 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 45566 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 53279 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 35612 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1.3m/s
89%
744mm
Popular news
Russians lost access to clean drinking water - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineOctober 4, 10:58 PM • 12005 views
Vilnius Airport closed due to unknown flying objectsPhotoOctober 4, 11:39 PM • 15174 views
Olympic champion Oksana Baiul is selling her luxurious 100-year-old mansion in the USAPhoto12:13 AM • 15602 views
Turkish Foreign Minister predicts a breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine war negotiations in a few months02:37 AM • 11712 views
MiG-31K takes off in Russia: missile threat to all of Ukraine03:13 AM • 11403 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 103134 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 64054 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 76368 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 122221 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 96513 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Ivan Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Czech Republic
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 37559 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 35721 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 94046 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 46873 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 49059 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Tu-95
"Kalibr" (missile family)
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Since the beginning of the day, 188 battles have been recorded at the front: the hottest spots are in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Over the past day, October 4, there were 188 combat engagements between the Defense Forces and Russian occupiers. The enemy launched 81 air strikes, dropped 182 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 4373 shellings.

Since the beginning of the day, 188 battles have been recorded at the front: the hottest spots are in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions

Over the past day, October 4, there were 188 combat engagements between the Defense Forces and Russian occupiers. The aggressor launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne, Stepove, Chervona Krynytsia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; OdradoKamyanka in Kherson Oblast. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated October 5, 2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00 on Saturday, October 4, the enemy launched 81 air strikes, dropped 182 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4373 shellings, including 103 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5857 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne, Stepove, Chervona Krynytsia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; OdradoKamyanka in Kherson Oblast.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, and one artillery piece of the enemy.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropped a total of 28 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 189 artillery shellings, including 12 from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped 12 enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and towards Lyptsi, Synelnykove, Kolodyazne, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were four attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Shandryholove, Ridkodub, Serednie, Karpivka, Novoselivka, Torske, and in the direction of Drobycheve.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and towards Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were two combat engagements yesterday. The invader tried to advance in the Predtechyne area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and in the direction of Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 60 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Zoloty Kolodyaz, Rodynske, Zvirove, Nykanorivka, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Filiia, and in the direction of Myrnohrad.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 34 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Zeleny Hai, Vorone, Sichneve, Yalta, Piddubne, Novomykolaivka, Ternove, Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of the settlement of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, there was one combat engagement – the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

Over the past day, October 4, Russian occupiers lost 870 military personnel and 379 units of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.10.25 amount to 1,115,250 liquidated personnel.

Defense Forces liberated several settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast - DeepState04.10.25, 20:20 • 7414 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Siversk
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kupyansk