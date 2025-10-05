Since the beginning of the day, 188 battles have been recorded at the front: the hottest spots are in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions

Over the past day, October 4, there were 188 combat engagements between the Defense Forces and Russian occupiers. The aggressor launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne, Stepove, Chervona Krynytsia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; OdradoKamyanka in Kherson Oblast. This is reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated October 5, 2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00 on Saturday, October 4, the enemy launched 81 air strikes, dropped 182 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4373 shellings, including 103 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5857 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne, Stepove, Chervona Krynytsia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; OdradoKamyanka in Kherson Oblast. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, and one artillery piece of the enemy.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropped a total of 28 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 189 artillery shellings, including 12 from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped 12 enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and towards Lyptsi, Synelnykove, Kolodyazne, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were four attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Shandryholove, Ridkodub, Serednie, Karpivka, Novoselivka, Torske, and in the direction of Drobycheve.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and towards Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were two combat engagements yesterday. The invader tried to advance in the Predtechyne area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and in the direction of Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 60 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove, Zoloty Kolodyaz, Rodynske, Zvirove, Nykanorivka, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Filiia, and in the direction of Myrnohrad.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 34 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Zeleny Hai, Vorone, Sichneve, Yalta, Piddubne, Novomykolaivka, Ternove, Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of the settlement of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, there was one combat engagement – the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

Over the past day, October 4, Russian occupiers lost 870 military personnel and 379 units of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.10.25 amount to 1,115,250 liquidated personnel.

