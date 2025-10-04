$41.280.00
October 4, 08:29 AM • 22042 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 58838 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 67469 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 79476 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 98869 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 81723 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 42151 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 52344 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34895 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 22095 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Publications
Exclusives
Defense Forces liberated several settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

DeepState analysts updated the combat map. The Defense Forces of Ukraine cleared the settlements of Sosnivka, Novoselevka, Sichneve and Khoroshe in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but the enemy advanced near Sosnivka.

Defense Forces liberated several settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast - DeepState

The Defense Forces have territorial gains in Dnipropetrovsk region. Meanwhile, the enemy has made some progress in the Sosnivka area. This is reported by the analytical project DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

DeepState project analysts have updated the combat map. According to their data, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have cleared the settlements of Sosnivka, Novoselevka, Sichneve, and Khoroshe in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At the same time, it is noted that the enemy managed to advance in the Sosnivka area.

"The map has been updated. The Defense Forces of Ukraine have cleared Sosnivka, Novoselevka, Sichneve, and Khoroshe. The enemy has advanced near Sosnivka," DeepState said in a post.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the stabilization of the situation in Yampil, Donetsk region. Units of the Special Operations Forces, Ground Forces, and National Guard are conducting search operations to destroy the remnants of enemy sabotage groups.

Ukrainian Armed Forces show spectacular destruction of Russian cannon, self-propelled artillery, and mortar in Kramatorsk direction04.10.25, 03:40 • 11254 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Oleksandr Syrskyi