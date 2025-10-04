Defense Forces liberated several settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast - DeepState

The Defense Forces have territorial gains in Dnipropetrovsk region. Meanwhile, the enemy has made some progress in the Sosnivka area. This is reported by the analytical project DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

DeepState project analysts have updated the combat map. According to their data, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have cleared the settlements of Sosnivka, Novoselevka, Sichneve, and Khoroshe in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At the same time, it is noted that the enemy managed to advance in the Sosnivka area.

"The map has been updated. The Defense Forces of Ukraine have cleared Sosnivka, Novoselevka, Sichneve, and Khoroshe. The enemy has advanced near Sosnivka," DeepState said in a post.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the stabilization of the situation in Yampil, Donetsk region. Units of the Special Operations Forces, Ground Forces, and National Guard are conducting search operations to destroy the remnants of enemy sabotage groups.

Ukrainian Armed Forces show spectacular destruction of Russian cannon, self-propelled artillery, and mortar in Kramatorsk direction