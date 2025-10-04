Ukrainian Armed Forces show spectacular destruction of Russian cannon, self-propelled artillery, and mortar in Kramatorsk direction

Units of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade showed footage of the destruction of a Russian cannon, self-propelled artillery unit, two D-20 cannons, and a mortar. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy artillery was hit in the Kramatorsk direction.

Our units continue to methodically locate and destroy enemy artillery. Results: enemy cannon hit; self-propelled artillery unit destroyed in cover; two D-20 cannons eliminated; mortar hidden in cover destroyed - reads the caption to the video.

The military added that this was the result of the coordinated work of intelligence, operators, and artillerymen.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on the elimination of a lieutenant colonel of the "Rosgvardia" and two other occupiers in the Russian Federation on September 27, 2025, and showed a corresponding video.

