Defense Forces destroy enemy Mi-28 helicopter with FPV drone: "Madyar" shows video
Kyiv • UNN
Pilots of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a Mi-28 helicopter using an FPV drone. This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.
The Mi-28 helicopter was destroyed by an FPV drone by pilots of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces.
