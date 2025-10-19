$41.640.00
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - media
09:24 AM • 8602 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 18642 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 35230 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 49530 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 46065 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 45637 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriot
October 18, 12:34 AM • 53017 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 71893 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 48471 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisser
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriend
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photo
76 battles in a day: AFU repels massive assaults in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions – General Staff report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1218 views

Ukrainian forces are repelling massive assaults in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, having repelled 76 combat engagements in the past day as of 4:00 PM on October 19, 2025. Russian forces are actively using aviation and artillery, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses.

76 battles in a day: AFU repels massive assaults in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions – General Staff report

Ukrainian troops continue to hold the defense in all directions of the front, despite intense attacks by Russian occupiers. As of 4:00 PM on October 19, 2025, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 76 combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day, writes UNN.

Details

Russian troops are actively using aviation, artillery, and multiple rocket launcher systems, trying to break through the Ukrainian defense in the hottest sections of the front. Border communities of Sumy region, including Stara Huta, Bobylivka, and Novovasylivka, came under enemy fire.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 12 battles were recorded, as well as two airstrikes – the occupiers dropped six guided aerial bombs. The enemy carried out 75 shellings, including one from an MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks near Vovchansk, Tykhe, and Bologivka, with two more battles ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy made 15 attempts to break through near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusynyi Yar, with four clashes ongoing. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians tried 26 times to push back Ukrainian troops in the areas of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Myrnograd, Zvirove, and Novopavlivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 attacks and continue to hold back the enemy.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled seven assaults, with one more battle ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack in the area of Malynivka. In the Orikhiv direction, the Russian army unsuccessfully attacked positions near Plavni. In the Dnipro direction, the enemy tried three times to approach Ukrainian positions in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge, but all attempts were thwarted.

In other sections of the front, the situation remains stable.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important facilities of the aggressor state on the night of October 19.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 223 combat engagements yesterday: the occupiers launched 1 missile and 84 air strikes, used 6343 kamikaze drones, and carried out 5114 shellings.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that on the night of October 19, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 62 attack UAVs, about 40 of which were "Shaheds". Defense forces shot down/suppressed enemy drones in the north and east of the country, but 19 UAVs hit 7 locations.

Stepan Haftko

