76 battles in a day: AFU repels massive assaults in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions – General Staff report

Ukrainian troops continue to hold the defense in all directions of the front, despite intense attacks by Russian occupiers. As of 4:00 PM on October 19, 2025, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 76 combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day, writes UNN.

Details

Russian troops are actively using aviation, artillery, and multiple rocket launcher systems, trying to break through the Ukrainian defense in the hottest sections of the front. Border communities of Sumy region, including Stara Huta, Bobylivka, and Novovasylivka, came under enemy fire.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 12 battles were recorded, as well as two airstrikes – the occupiers dropped six guided aerial bombs. The enemy carried out 75 shellings, including one from an MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks near Vovchansk, Tykhe, and Bologivka, with two more battles ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy made 15 attempts to break through near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusynyi Yar, with four clashes ongoing. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians tried 26 times to push back Ukrainian troops in the areas of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Myrnograd, Zvirove, and Novopavlivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 attacks and continue to hold back the enemy.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled seven assaults, with one more battle ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack in the area of Malynivka. In the Orikhiv direction, the Russian army unsuccessfully attacked positions near Plavni. In the Dnipro direction, the enemy tried three times to approach Ukrainian positions in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge, but all attempts were thwarted.

In other sections of the front, the situation remains stable.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important facilities of the aggressor state on the night of October 19.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 223 combat engagements yesterday: the occupiers launched 1 missile and 84 air strikes, used 6343 kamikaze drones, and carried out 5114 shellings.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that on the night of October 19, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 62 attack UAVs, about 40 of which were "Shaheds". Defense forces shot down/suppressed enemy drones in the north and east of the country, but 19 UAVs hit 7 locations.