Exclusive
01:32 PM • 12686 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
11:14 AM • 18110 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 31836 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 53523 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 28765 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 25499 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 22778 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21170 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 23113 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 72353 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Publications
Exclusives
89 battles occurred at the front, over a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

Since the beginning of the day, 89 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, 32 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched attacks in several directions, including Siversk-Slobozhanskyi, Lyman, and Toretsk.

89 battles occurred at the front, over a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 89 battles have taken place at the front, more than a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on September 30, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of this day, 89 combat engagements have taken place

- reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, communities of border settlements suffered from enemy artillery fire, including Khrynivka, Chernihiv region; Bobylivka, Simeikyne, Shalyhyne, Kozache, Khutir Mykhailivskyi, Sumy region.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, six enemy attacks have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 11 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 85 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, eight of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, and towards Drobysove.

Six times the occupiers tried to advance in the Siversk direction, the aggressor is attacking towards Yampil, Dronivka and in the Serebryanka area, two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor advanced three times in the Bilohora area and towards Predtechyne, but was stopped by our soldiers.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 assault actions in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Yablunivka, Katerynivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Poltavka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 32 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, and Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled 29 enemy attacks; battles are still ongoing in three locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Vorone, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Kalynivske, Ternove, Olhivske, and Novohryhorivka. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack by the occupiers in the Poltavka area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice tried in vain to approach our defenders, another combat engagement is ongoing.

In other directions, as reported, there are no significant changes.

SOF confirmed the destruction of the S-400 "Triumf" radar in occupied Crimea30.09.25, 10:55

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Toretsk