Over the past day, August 29, 172 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 30.08.2025.

According to operational information as of 08:00, 172 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 76 air strikes, using 4 missiles and dropping 131 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 4,476 shellings, including 48 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5,660 kamikaze drones for attacks. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes on areas of settlements, including:

Krenidivka – Sumy region; Bilohirya - Zaporizhzhia region; Lviv, Olhivka - Kherson region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a command post, and four artillery pieces of the enemy.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropped three guided bombs, and carried out 158 shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times in the areas of Hlyboke, Prylipka, Vovchansk, and towards Fyholivka, Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Zahryzove and towards Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 29 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Yampil, and towards Olhivka, Druzhliubivka, Shandryholove, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers stopped four enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked twice in the direction of Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Dyliivka, and towards Kleban-Byk, Katerynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 50 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Zapovitne, Sukhetske, Zatyshok, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and towards Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 31 attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Maliivka, Zaporizke, and towards Filiia, Oleksandrogra, Novoivanivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupying forces tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces once near the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 850 people.

Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized six tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 47 artillery systems, 316 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 106 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Russia is transitioning to new military tactics, focusing on the use of assault groups and light equipment instead of armored vehicles. This is due to the effectiveness of Ukrainian drones, which destroy heavy equipment.

