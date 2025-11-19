$42.090.03
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
140 combat engagements took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

Since the beginning of the day, 140 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy is also actively operating in the Lyman and Kostiantynivka directions.

140 combat engagements took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 140 combat engagements have taken place at the front, about a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. In addition, the enemy is actively operating in the Lyman and Kostiantynivka directions, reports UNN.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched two air strikes, dropped six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 103 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Kamianka, and in the direction of Kolodyazne and Dvorichanske. Four more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried three times to break through our defense in the area of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and in the direction of Shyikivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 15 attacks near the settlements of Nadiia, Druzhliubivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Stavky, Zarichne, Drobycheve, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, as well as in the direction of Oleksandrivka, Lyman, and Synkivka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

The Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the Sloviansk direction. The aggressor showed activity in the areas of Serebryanka, Dibrova, Dronivka, Siversk, Vyyimka, and Fedorivka. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted eight offensive actions near Vasyukivka, Minkivka, Virolyubivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and in the direction of the settlement of Bilokuzmynivka. Our defenders successfully stopped seven enemy attacks, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 assault actions in the areas of Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Novooleksandrivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 52 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, Dachne, and in the direction of the settlement of Hryshyne. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 48 enemy attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrihrad, Vorone, Sosnivka, Verbove, Zlahoda, Pryvilne, Yehorivka, Krasnohirske. The Defense Forces repelled ten enemy assaults, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing. The settlement of Velykomykhailivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped four enemy attacks in the area of Zelenyi Hai and in the direction of the settlements of Zatyshshia and Zelene. The enemy launched air strikes on the area of the settlement of Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of the settlements of Novoandriivka, Stepove, and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions - no changes, summarized the General Staff.

Antonina Tumanova

