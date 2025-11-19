occupiers lost 850 people and 57 units of special equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, November 18, the Russian occupation army lost 850 soldiers, 56 units of automotive equipment and enemy fuel tankers in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.11.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1,161,230 (+850) people;

tanks - 11,356 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles - 23,595 (+1) units;

artillery systems - 34,511 (+12) units;

MLRS - 1,546 (+1) units;

air defense systems - 1,247 (+0) units;

aircraft - 428 (+0) units;

helicopters - 347 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 82,086 (+293) units;

cruise missiles - 3,940 (+0) units;

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units;

submarines - 1 (+0) unit;

automotive equipment and fuel tankers - 67,635 (+56) units;

special equipment - 4,001 (+1) units.

On November 18, 2025, 150 combat engagements took place at the front, with the largest number of attacks recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian troops launched 1 missile, 33 air strikes, and used 2440 kamikaze drones.

