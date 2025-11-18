$42.070.02
ATESH partisans: Russian military personnel are dying at the front due to expired Soviet-era ammunition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1392 views

ATESH partisans reported that Russian military personnel in the Kherson direction are dying or being injured due to the use of expired Soviet ammunition. In a unit of the 11th Russian Airborne Assault Brigade, three servicemen sustained severe injuries while equipping drones, two of whom died.

ATESH partisans: Russian military personnel are dying at the front due to expired Soviet-era ammunition

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement reported that Russian servicemen in the Kherson direction are dying or receiving severe injuries due to the use of expired ammunition and Soviet-era explosives for equipping drones. The pro-Ukrainian movement reported this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to information published by ATESH, the incident occurred in a unit of the 11th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

Agents reported: three servicemen received severe injuries while equipping drones with explosives. The reason was a combination of negligence and the use of outdated components from the Soviet era.

Two died on the spot, the third – with severe burns – was hospitalized 

– the message says.

According to the partisans, the Russian army ignores the threat, continuing to use expired ammunition, despite the risk to personnel.

The ATESH movement appealed to the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces with a call not to risk their lives by carrying out "criminal orders," emphasizing that for the command, soldiers are just "expendable material."

