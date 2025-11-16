Partisans helped slow down the occupiers' railway echelons in the Zaporizhzhia direction

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 454 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
07:00 AM • 6320 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
05:50 AM • 3172 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 20230 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 37209 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 41567 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 39507 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 52015 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 44677 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 38396 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers introduced fines for draining water from radiators: in Luhansk region, the heating system became the only source of liquid - CNSNovember 16, 01:31 AM • 10788 views
Israel restricts humanitarian aid to Gaza, violating international law - The GuardianNovember 16, 02:03 AM • 2774 views
Russian attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians are war crimes - Belgian Foreign Minister02:29 AM • 3468 views
Dozens of explosions rocked Russian Samara: oil refinery under attackVideo04:02 AM • 6264 views
Occupant losses: Defense Forces eliminated 860 Russians and over 400 enemy UAVs in a day05:32 AM • 4506 views
Publications
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 458 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland07:00 AM • 6330 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 79867 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 73001 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 48594 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Hakan Fidan
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Pokrovsk
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 22773 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 79867 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 29317 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 45512 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 87679 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Partisans helped slow down the occupiers' railway echelons in the Zaporizhzhia direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1406 views

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement successfully carried out sabotage in the area of Novobohdanivka, Melitopol district. The blocked trains became an ideal target, which the Ukrainian Defense Forces promptly hit.

Partisans helped slow down the occupiers' railway echelons in the Zaporizhzhia direction

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement carried out a successful sabotage in the Novobohdanivka area of the Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia region - a relay cabinet on a key section of the railway was set on fire at night. This is reported by UNN with reference to the movement's message on Telegram.

Details

It is noted that this sabotage immediately stopped the movement of military echelons of the occupiers.

Since the sabotage site is only 50 kilometers from the front line, the blocked trains became an ideal target. The Defense Forces of Ukraine (DFU) were able to quickly launch a precise missile and artillery strike against them.

- the message says.

It is indicated that the destruction of echelons and damage to infrastructure temporarily disrupted the supply of Russian occupation forces in the Kherson region and part of the Zaporizhzhia direction. The shortage of ammunition and fuel has already led to a decrease in the intensity of hostilities in these areas.

Recall

Last week, ATESH intelligence officers successfully carried out sabotage on railway tracks near Simferopol. This stopped the movement of trains, disrupting supplies to the occupiers in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions.

ATESH partisans destroyed a communication hub at an airfield in Rostov-on-Don04.11.25, 07:23 • 2787 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine