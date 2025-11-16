Partisans helped slow down the occupiers' railway echelons in the Zaporizhzhia direction

Agents of the ATESH partisan movement carried out a successful sabotage in the Novobohdanivka area of the Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia region - a relay cabinet on a key section of the railway was set on fire at night. This is reported by UNN with reference to the movement's message on Telegram.

It is noted that this sabotage immediately stopped the movement of military echelons of the occupiers.

Since the sabotage site is only 50 kilometers from the front line, the blocked trains became an ideal target. The Defense Forces of Ukraine (DFU) were able to quickly launch a precise missile and artillery strike against them. - the message says.

It is indicated that the destruction of echelons and damage to infrastructure temporarily disrupted the supply of Russian occupation forces in the Kherson region and part of the Zaporizhzhia direction. The shortage of ammunition and fuel has already led to a decrease in the intensity of hostilities in these areas.

Last week, ATESH intelligence officers successfully carried out sabotage on railway tracks near Simferopol. This stopped the movement of trains, disrupting supplies to the occupiers in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions.

