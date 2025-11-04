Partisans of "ATESH" destroyed an important communication hub at the airfield in Rostov-on-Don, paralyzing the coordination of enemy aircraft. This is reported by UNN with reference to the movement's Telegram channel.

Our agents conducted a successful operation at the enemy military airfield in Rostov-on-Don, which belongs to the 229th Aviation Base of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Southern Military District. The antenna vehicle of the R-417 "Baget" radio relay communication station based on KamAZ-4310 was completely destroyed. - the post says.

According to the agents, this vehicle was a critically important communication and control link, ensuring the coordination of aviation operations and data transmission between military units of the Southern District.

It is noted that its destruction dealt a serious blow to the enemy's ability to quickly control flights, coordinate bomber sorties, and ensure airfield security.

"One of the key data transmission channels has been disabled!" - ATESH added.

