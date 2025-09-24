78 combat engagements recorded at the front, the enemy actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 78 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Toretsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Ukrainian defenders have repelled three enemy attacks in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched 6 air strikes, dropped 13 KABs, and carried out 104 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk twice, and one combat engagement is ongoing. The settlement of Shypuvate was hit by KAB air strikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops are ongoing in the areas of Kotliarivka and towards Pishchane and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 14 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Derylove, and Zarichne. The defense forces successfully stopped seven attempts of enemy advance, and battles are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through in the areas of Serebryanka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and towards Dronivka and Yampil; five of the seven attacks are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Chasiv Yar area and was repelled.

In the Toretsk direction, today the invader tried to advance seven times in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Yablunivka. The enemy struck Kostiantynivka with KABs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 28 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Poltavka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Orikhove. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 27 attacks. The occupiers' aviation struck Dobropillia.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked five times near the settlements of Voskresenka, Sichneve, Vorone, Ternove, and Novohryhorivka. Currently, one battle is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled three attempts by enemy units to advance in the area of Olhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two aggressor attacks, and another battle is ongoing. Also, enemy aircraft launched air strikes on Olhivka.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other sectors of the front, the General Staff summarized.

Russian army lost 970 servicemen, two tanks and two planes in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine