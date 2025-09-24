78 combat engagements recorded at the front, the enemy actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

$41.380.00
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 1524 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 5758 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 10371 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 17244 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 13706 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 24227 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 16477 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 17560 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 14724 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 27194 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
Publications
Exclusives
All of Europe faces threats of destabilization from Russia – MacronSeptember 24, 03:52 AM • 10432 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 42224 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 32958 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideoSeptember 24, 06:00 AM • 27854 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 18757 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges11:04 AM • 17246 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 18858 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 24229 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 33074 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 42335 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ruslan Kravchenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
Europe
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 34119 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 94275 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 54215 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 68430 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 119998 views
Fox News
The Guardian
MiG-31
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Oil

78 combat engagements recorded at the front, the enemy actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

Since the beginning of the day, 78 combat engagements have taken place at the front, with active enemy actions in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Toretsk directions. Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks, and battles continue at key points.

78 combat engagements recorded at the front, the enemy actively attacking in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 78 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Toretsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Ukrainian defenders have repelled three enemy attacks in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched 6 air strikes, dropped 13 KABs, and carried out 104 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk twice, and one combat engagement is ongoing. The settlement of Shypuvate was hit by KAB air strikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops are ongoing in the areas of Kotliarivka and towards Pishchane and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 14 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Derylove, and Zarichne. The defense forces successfully stopped seven attempts of enemy advance, and battles are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through in the areas of Serebryanka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and towards Dronivka and Yampil; five of the seven attacks are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Chasiv Yar area and was repelled.

In the Toretsk direction, today the invader tried to advance seven times in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Yablunivka. The enemy struck Kostiantynivka with KABs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 28 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Poltavka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Orikhove. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 27 attacks. The occupiers' aviation struck Dobropillia.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked five times near the settlements of Voskresenka, Sichneve, Vorone, Ternove, and Novohryhorivka. Currently, one battle is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled three attempts by enemy units to advance in the area of Olhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two aggressor attacks, and another battle is ongoing. Also, enemy aircraft launched air strikes on Olhivka.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other sectors of the front, the General Staff summarized.

Russian army lost 970 servicemen, two tanks and two planes in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine24.09.25, 07:53 • 2998 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk