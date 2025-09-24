Over the past day, September 23, the Russian army lost 970 of its servicemen, two tanks, two aircraft, and other equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.09.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,104,550 (+970) killed

tanks ‒ 11,201 (+2)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,285 (+3)

artillery systems ‒ 33,095 (+43)

MLRS ‒ 1,496 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1,218 (0)

aircraft ‒ 426 (+2)

helicopters ‒ 345 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 62,820 (+334)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,747 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 62,616 (+130)

special equipment ‒ 3,973 (+4)

Since the beginning of the day, September 23, 140 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the enemy used 1925 kamikaze drones and carried out 3176 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, 105 occupiers were eliminated and 67 were wounded.

Russian troops are actively storming the Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk direction, trying to use their numerical superiority in infantry, despite significant losses. DeepState analysts note the constant detection of enemy groups trying to advance into Prymorske or Stepnohirsk.

