Russian army lost 970 servicemen, two tanks and two planes in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

September 23, 07:19 PM • 14862 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 28013 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 24486 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 23742 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 47430 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 26286 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 61942 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42230 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 39199 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 51958 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Russian Kursk region under drone attack: energy facilities damagedVideoSeptember 23, 08:05 PM • 10506 views
Russian army storms Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk despite significant losses - DeepStateSeptember 23, 09:12 PM • 4104 views
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"11:53 PM • 7668 views
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly01:25 AM • 5382 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88Photo02:37 AM • 6250 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 47430 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 36196 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 52326 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 51977 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 61941 views
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 19800 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 80783 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 41849 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 56779 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 108517 views
Russian army lost 970 servicemen, two tanks and two planes in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

Over the past day, September 23, the Russian army lost 970 servicemen, two tanks, two planes and other equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.09.25 amount to 1,104,550 personnel.

Russian army lost 970 servicemen, two tanks and two planes in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, September 23, the Russian army lost 970 of its servicemen, two tanks, two aircraft, and other equipment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.09.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,104,550 (+970) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11,201 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,285 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 33,095 (+43)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,496 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,218 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 426 (+2)
                • helicopters ‒ 345 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 62,820 (+334)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,747 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 62,616 (+130)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,973 (+4)

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of the day, September 23, 140 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the enemy used 1925 kamikaze drones and carried out 3176 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, 105 occupiers were eliminated and 67 were wounded.

                              Russian troops are actively storming the Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk direction, trying to use their numerical superiority in infantry, despite significant losses. DeepState analysts note the constant detection of enemy groups trying to advance into Prymorske or Stepnohirsk.

                              Defense Forces liberated 360 km² of occupied territory - Zelenskyy23.09.25, 20:03 • 10681 view

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine