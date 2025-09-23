$41.380.13
Defense Forces liberated 360 km² of occupied territory - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Ukrainian defenders de-occupied 360 square kilometers of territory and captured about a thousand Russian servicemen. These prisoners will be used for exchange, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian defenders have de-occupied 360 square kilometers of Russian-occupied territory. Approximately a thousand prisoners were also captured, who will be exchanged, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

Over several months, our military de-occupied 360 square kilometers of our territory.

- Zelenskyy reported.

The head of state also added that during this time, approximately one thousand Russian servicemen were taken prisoner.

We took approximately one thousand servicemen prisoner, of course, we will conduct exchanges. Thanks to your help, we have such an opportunity as long as Russia continues the war.

- Zelenskyy added.

Addition

The "Shkval" battalion of the "Skelya" regiment successfully conducted an offensive operation on the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, returning the village of Filiia under Ukraine's control.

Ukrainian military also de-occupied the village of Zarichne in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine