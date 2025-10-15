General Staff updates combat map: 182 battles on the front, a third in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.750.14
Exclusive
07:17 AM
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
06:15 AM
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
October 14, 07:16 PM
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Popular news
CPD: alleged Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung article about "civil war" in Ukraine is fake
October 14, 11:02 PM
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
October 15, 12:05 AM
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourself
October 15, 01:08 AM
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNN
October 15, 01:39 AM
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the show
05:50 AM
Publications
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 5160 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation07:08 AM • 9430 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 24665 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 82770 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 45254 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 30797 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 32700 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 41199 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 45201 views
General Staff updates combat map: 182 battles on the front, a third in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1646 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 182 combat engagements over the past day, more than a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched one missile strike and 101 air strikes, using 225 guided bombs.

General Staff updates combat map: 182 battles on the front, a third in the Pokrovsk direction

There were 182 battles on the front line yesterday, more than a third of which were in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 15, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 182 combat engagements were recorded yesterday

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched one missile strike with one missile and 101 air strikes, dropping 225 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 4429 shellings, 85 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5256 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, a drone control point, an air defense system and two other important objects of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, five combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, used 32 missiles and dropped 28 guided bombs, carried out 164 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction yesterday, 16 combat engagements took place near Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Zapadne and Kutkivka, as well as in the direction of Kolodyazne and Bologivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, nine enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Pishchane, Kupyansk and in the directions of Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times, trying to advance in the directions of Lyman and Drobycheve and near the settlements of Serednie, Shandryholove, Torske and Kolodyazi.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks yesterday. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Pereyizne, Vyyimka, Hryhorivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Stupochky and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Berestok and near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Toretsk, Rusynyi Yar and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 69 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Dachne, Mykhailivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Molodetske, Orikhove, Novoukrainka, Filiya and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks near the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Vorone, Verbove, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Zelenyi Hai, Maliyivka, Yalta, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, Poltavka and in the direction of Krasnohirske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked five times near Stepove, Plavni and Stepnohirsk.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

Over 1000 soldiers and 389 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day15.10.25, 07:44 • 2324 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kupyansk