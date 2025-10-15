General Staff updates combat map: 182 battles on the front, a third in the Pokrovsk direction

There were 182 battles on the front line yesterday, more than a third of which were in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 15, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 182 combat engagements were recorded yesterday - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched one missile strike with one missile and 101 air strikes, dropping 225 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 4429 shellings, 85 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5256 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, a drone control point, an air defense system and two other important objects of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, five combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, used 32 missiles and dropped 28 guided bombs, carried out 164 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction yesterday, 16 combat engagements took place near Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Zapadne and Kutkivka, as well as in the direction of Kolodyazne and Bologivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, nine enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Pishchane, Kupyansk and in the directions of Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times, trying to advance in the directions of Lyman and Drobycheve and near the settlements of Serednie, Shandryholove, Torske and Kolodyazi.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks yesterday. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Pereyizne, Vyyimka, Hryhorivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Stupochky and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Berestok and near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Toretsk, Rusynyi Yar and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 69 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Dachne, Mykhailivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Molodetske, Orikhove, Novoukrainka, Filiya and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks near the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Vorone, Verbove, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Zelenyi Hai, Maliyivka, Yalta, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, Poltavka and in the direction of Krasnohirske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked five times near Stepove, Plavni and Stepnohirsk.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

