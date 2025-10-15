Over 1000 soldiers and 389 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
October 14, 07:16 PM • 20752 views
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM • 46605 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM • 41820 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 37563 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 61792 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
October 14, 01:02 PM • 24422 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 48779 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
October 14, 12:39 PM • 15331 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 41032 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 12398 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.9m/s
83%
754mm
Popular news
Outages in Kyiv: energy workers identified the cause of the accident, power planned to be restored in the coming hoursOctober 14, 08:22 PM • 19259 views
CPD: alleged Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung article about "civil war" in Ukraine is fakeOctober 14, 11:02 PM • 20774 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhoto12:05 AM • 24386 views
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourself01:08 AM • 17562 views
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNN01:39 AM • 34605 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 61751 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 48748 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 41012 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 78582 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 79539 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Sébastien Lecornu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Sweden
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhoto12:05 AM • 25603 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 26198 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 28402 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 37406 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 41569 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
ChatGPT
Gold
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Over 1000 soldiers and 389 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1224 views

On October 14, the Russian army lost 1070 servicemen and 389 drones. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.10.25 amount to 1,126,220 personnel and over 70,000 UAVs.

Over 1000 soldiers and 389 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

On October 14, Russian troops lost 1070 soldiers and 389 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.10.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1126220 (+1070) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11259 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23347 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒  33671 (+43)
          • MLRS ‒  1520 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒  1227 (+2)
              • aircraft ‒  427 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  70021 (+389)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  3859 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  64329 (+141)
                            • special equipment ‒  3977 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Ukraine  supports  the call of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani for an Olympic truce with Russia, stating its readiness for it even tomorrow, without waiting for the Olympics. Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi noted that Russia had previously started wars during the Olympic truce.

                              Ending the war in Ukraine will be more difficult than in the Middle East - Trump07.10.25, 20:45 • 3700 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine