100 combat engagements took place on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions

Since the beginning of this day, 100 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, eight combat engagements with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched five air strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 108 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk. One more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense twice in the direction of Kupyansk and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks near the settlement of Kolodiazi and in the direction of the settlements of Shandyholove, Stavky, Zarichne. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Three enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Siversk direction. The aggressor showed activity in the Serebryanka area and attacked in the direction of Yampil, Vyimka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders twice in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Poltavka and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 43 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne and in the direction of Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Filii. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 39 enemy attacks, with battles still ongoing in seven locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Sichneve, Voskresenka, Komyshuvakha, Ternove, Olhivka and in the direction of Filii, Ivanivka, Berezove. The Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy assaults, and five more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the area of the settlement of Kamianka and in the direction of Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried in vain twice to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In other directions - no changes, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: Russian army lost 930 soldiers and 33 artillery systems in a day