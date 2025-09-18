$41.180.06
September 17, 07:21 PM
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Enemy losses: Russian army lost 930 soldiers and 33 artillery systems in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

On September 17, Russian troops lost 930 soldiers and 33 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.09.25 amount to 1,098,380 personnel.

Enemy losses: Russian army lost 930 soldiers and 33 artillery systems in a day

On September 17, Russian troops lost 930 soldiers and 33 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.09.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,098,380 (+930) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11,191 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,277 (0)
        • artillery systems ‒ 32,879 (+33)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,491 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,217 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 341 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 60,469 (+390)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,718 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 62,000 (+122)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,965 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin's goal is the complete occupation of Ukraine.

                              Zelenskyy: Plan A – end the war, Plan B – $120 billion a year17.09.25, 18:23 • 2900 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine