186 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published maps

September 26, 02:33 PM • 33824 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
September 26, 02:01 PM • 65111 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 28102 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 27726 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
September 26, 09:46 AM • 28489 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
September 26, 09:25 AM • 23762 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 42911 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
September 26, 06:40 AM • 46087 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
September 26, 05:30 AM • 49526 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 29779 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
From October 1, heating season subsidies will be assigned: who needs to update documentsSeptember 26, 08:32 PM • 5530 views
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council called for increasing the share of contract soldiers in the army among 18-24 year oldsSeptember 26, 09:04 PM • 7044 views
Ukraine is completing the "forest" reform: what changes await "Forests of Ukraine"September 26, 09:25 PM • 14924 views
Associate professor of Odesa University coordinated Russian attacks and recruited Ukrainian Armed Forces personnelPhotoSeptember 26, 10:52 PM • 17931 views
Fuel stations begin to close in the temporarily occupied territories - CNSSeptember 27, 12:17 AM • 12648 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions06:00 AM • 1510 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 02:01 PM • 65091 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 34143 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 42903 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
September 26, 06:40 AM • 46082 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 33814 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 30883 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 36398 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 38894 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 46577 views
186 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

Over the past day, September 26, 186 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The enemy launched one missile and 67 air strikes, using 5924 kamikaze drones.

186 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published maps

Over the past day, September 26, 186 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear. This was reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated September 27, 2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00 on September 27, 2025, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 67 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 142 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4953 shellings, including 135 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5924 kamikaze drones for destruction.

The aggressor launched air strikes, particularly in the area of the settlement of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one artillery system and one enemy command post.

- the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 10 combat engagements took place last day. The enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 208 shellings, including 12 from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near Vovchansk, Kamyanka and in the direction of Doroshivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, four combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka and in the direction of the settlement of Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Torske, and also towards the settlement of Stavky.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped nine offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Hryhorivka, Vyyimka, Pereyizne and in the direction of Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat engagements were recorded yesterday - the occupiers tried to advance towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 62 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Dachne and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Balagan, Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Piddubne, Novoselivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Kamyshivakha, Kalynivske and in the direction of the settlements of Novohryhorivka and Novovasylivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped five enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks towards the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge - without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Recall

On September 26, the Russian army lost at least 970 servicemen, 39 artillery systems and 1 tank. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.09.25 amounted to about 1,107,400 people.

Trump now sees that Putin does not want to end the war - Zelenskyy26.09.25, 12:47 • 1980 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk