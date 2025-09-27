186 combat engagements took place at the front in 24 hours: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published maps

Over the past day, September 26, 186 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear. This was reported by UNN with reference to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated September 27, 2025.

According to operational information as of 08:00 on September 27, 2025, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 67 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 142 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4953 shellings, including 135 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5924 kamikaze drones for destruction.

The aggressor launched air strikes, particularly in the area of the settlement of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one artillery system and one enemy command post. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 10 combat engagements took place last day. The enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 208 shellings, including 12 from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near Vovchansk, Kamyanka and in the direction of Doroshivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, four combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka and in the direction of the settlement of Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Torske, and also towards the settlement of Stavky.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped nine offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Hryhorivka, Vyyimka, Pereyizne and in the direction of Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat engagements were recorded yesterday - the occupiers tried to advance towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 62 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Dachne and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Balagan, Filiia.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Piddubne, Novoselivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Kamyshivakha, Kalynivske and in the direction of the settlements of Novohryhorivka and Novovasylivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped five enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks towards the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge - without success.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

On September 26, the Russian army lost at least 970 servicemen, 39 artillery systems and 1 tank. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.09.25 amounted to about 1,107,400 people.

