Trump now sees that Putin does not want to end the war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Donald Trump now sees that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war. According to Zelenskyy, Trump realized that Putin lied to him and now understands the importance of trusting Ukraine.

Trump now sees that Putin does not want to end the war - Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump now sees that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Axios, which he gave on Wednesday evening in New York before leaving the UN General Assembly for Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

"I am very glad that the president was thoroughly prepared regarding the situation on the battlefield. And he understands that Putin is not winning today, has many losses, thousands of losses. And it was good that the president understood that it is important to just trust us. For me, this is very important. Putin lied to him. And yesterday (September 24 – ed.) I felt that he understood this," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy believes that President Trump gave Putin more than he deserved, because Putin was happy, he dreamed of meeting Trump.

"President Trump did it, I think, because he wanted this window not to be closed, a diplomatic window for subsequent future negotiations. And I think the president thought that Putin would accept it. But Putin did not give him that," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy believes that Trump wants to end the war.

"It depends on his decision. He is the president, and it is his own decision. But, but I think he wants to end this war, and he has said many times that he wants to end this war. And now he sees that the Russian leader does not want to end it," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said that Trump told him that Ukraine should strike "an eye for an eye" at Russian energy infrastructure and weapons depots, and that he would "work" to ensure that Ukraine receives some new long-range system.

Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy25.09.25, 13:41 • 35282 views

Addition

Donald Trump stated that Russia spent millions of dollars on the war against Ukraine, but did not seize any territory. He also expressed disappointment in Putin and noted that the Russian invaders lost about a million soldiers.

Trump also expressed dissatisfaction with Putin's actions and stated that the Russian economy is on the verge of collapse.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted Donald Trump's positive rhetoric regarding the return of all Ukrainian territories. Both leaders seek the earliest possible end to the war, which became known after Zelenskyy's interview with Fox News.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
