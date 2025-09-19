Third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces deprive the enemy of offensive capabilities: the General Staff updated the map

More than a third of the 223 battles on the front line over the past day occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces, by their active actions, deprive the aggressor of the opportunity to implement the tasks of the offensive operation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on September 19, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 223 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 71 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 131 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4672 kamikaze drones and carried out 5017 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 93 from multiple rocket launchers.

"Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit a command post, an ammunition depot, and two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 12 combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 31 guided bombs, and also carried out 152 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 15 times near the settlements of Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Otradne, and in the direction of Bologivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, eight enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Kupiansk, Novoosinove, Kindrashivka, and in the direction of Borova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to advance near the settlement of Kolodiazi and towards the settlements of Shyikivka, Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Derylove, Stavky, Zarichne.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and towards Yampil, Dronivka, Vyyimka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 13 times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded; the invader attacked in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Toretsk, Poltavka, and towards Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Mykolaipillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 87 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Dachne, and towards Vilne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Filiia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our units inflict significant losses on the occupiers and, by their active actions, deprive the aggressor of the opportunity to implement the tasks of the offensive operation. - emphasized the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 27 times in the areas of the settlements of Sichneve, Voskresenka, Piddubne, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Ternove, Novoivanivka, Olhivka, and towards Filiia, Ivanivka, Iskra, Berezove.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced five times in the area of the settlement of Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

