Third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces deprive the enemy of offensive capabilities: the General Staff updated the map

September 18, 07:49 PM • 22387 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 46137 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 32799 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 43371 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 58176 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 27684 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23090 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 40434 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 16949 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 58618 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 34299 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 58168 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 40139 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 40432 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 58616 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 11985 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 31679 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 30626 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 30500 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 28740 views
Third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces deprive the enemy of offensive capabilities: the General Staff updated the map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

Over the past day, 223 combat engagements were recorded at the front, 87 of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The invaders launched 71 air strikes and used 4,672 kamikaze drones.

Third of the battles are in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces deprive the enemy of offensive capabilities: the General Staff updated the map

More than a third of the 223 battles on the front line over the past day occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces, by their active actions, deprive the aggressor of the opportunity to implement the tasks of the offensive operation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on September 19, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 223 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 71 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 131 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4672 kamikaze drones and carried out 5017 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 93 from multiple rocket launchers.

"Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit a command post, an ammunition depot, and two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 12 combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 31 guided bombs, and also carried out 152 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 15 times near the settlements of Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Otradne, and in the direction of Bologivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, eight enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Kupiansk, Novoosinove, Kindrashivka, and in the direction of Borova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to advance near the settlement of Kolodiazi and towards the settlements of Shyikivka, Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Derylove, Stavky, Zarichne.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and towards Yampil, Dronivka, Vyyimka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 13 times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded; the invader attacked in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Toretsk, Poltavka, and towards Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Mykolaipillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 87 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Dachne, and towards Vilne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Filiia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our units inflict significant losses on the occupiers and, by their active actions, deprive the aggressor of the opportunity to implement the tasks of the offensive operation.

- emphasized the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 27 times in the areas of the settlements of Sichneve, Voskresenka, Piddubne, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Ternove, Novoivanivka, Olhivka, and towards Filiia, Ivanivka, Iskra, Berezove.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced five times in the area of the settlement of Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Minus 1150 soldiers and a lot of scrap metal: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day19.09.25, 07:31 • 1628 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kupyansk