157 combat engagements took place on the front: the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions – General Staff

08:30 AM • 534 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 10130 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
06:00 AM • 15415 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 23895 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 39893 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 37852 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 34562 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 35800 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30391 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 53323 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bild journalist Röpcke received an invitation to visit Kupyansk and Pokrovsk from Russian "Channel One": what he repliedOctober 31, 11:33 PM • 23727 views
Russian special services use ISIS methods in hybrid warfare against Europe - CPDNovember 1, 01:07 AM • 13899 views
Canada plans to transfer Russian An-124 to Ukraine, but there's a catch - BloombergNovember 1, 01:41 AM • 12278 views
Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNS03:18 AM • 11699 views
"Mirror response to Russian missile strikes": ISW assesses prospects of US providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine05:40 AM • 4572 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 10135 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 106:00 AM • 15417 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 47694 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 53324 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 46068 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Vitaliy Kim
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
China
Pokrovsk
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo08:30 AM • 540 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 47694 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 33068 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 41716 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 73772 views
Technology
Heating
The Washington Post
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

157 combat engagements took place on the front: the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

Over the past day, 157 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 60 airstrikes and used 5404 kamikaze drones. The highest activity was observed in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions.

157 combat engagements took place on the front: the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions – General Staff

Russian troops continue active assaults in eastern and southern Ukraine. Over the past day, more than 150 combat engagements have been recorded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 60 air strikes, dropped 132 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4160 shellings, including 108 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5404 kamikaze drones for attacks.

- the report says.

Air strikes hit the areas of Pokrovske, Velykomykhailivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Zaliznychne, Solodke, Zelenyi Hai, Rivnopillia, Yablukove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Mykilske in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one artillery piece, and three other important enemy targets.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, 11 combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropped 26 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 171 shellings, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks in the Vovchansk area and in the directions of Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorichanske, and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, 11 attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and towards Novoplatonivka, Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 10 times, trying to break into our defense near Torske, Karpivka, Derylove, and towards the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Pereyizne, Siversk, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by the occupiers in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, and in the direction of Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 48 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novoukrainka, and towards Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks over the past day in the areas of Verbove, Pavlivka, Vyshneve, Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Vorone, Stepove, Krasnohirske, and in the direction of Orestopil, Rybne, Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the Novomykolaivka area and in the direction of Novy.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements took place — the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy assaults in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Minus 900 soldiers and 349 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day01.11.25, 07:21 • 2328 views

Olga Rozgon

Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Siversk
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine