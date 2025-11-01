157 combat engagements took place on the front: the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions – General Staff

Russian troops continue active assaults in eastern and southern Ukraine. Over the past day, more than 150 combat engagements have been recorded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 60 air strikes, dropped 132 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4160 shellings, including 108 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5404 kamikaze drones for attacks. - the report says.

Air strikes hit the areas of Pokrovske, Velykomykhailivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Zaliznychne, Solodke, Zelenyi Hai, Rivnopillia, Yablukove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Mykilske in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one artillery piece, and three other important enemy targets.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, 11 combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropped 26 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 171 shellings, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks in the Vovchansk area and in the directions of Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorichanske, and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, 11 attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and towards Novoplatonivka, Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 10 times, trying to break into our defense near Torske, Karpivka, Derylove, and towards the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Pereyizne, Siversk, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by the occupiers in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, and in the direction of Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 48 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novoukrainka, and towards Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks over the past day in the areas of Verbove, Pavlivka, Vyshneve, Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Vorone, Stepove, Krasnohirske, and in the direction of Orestopil, Rybne, Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the Novomykolaivka area and in the direction of Novy.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements took place — the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy assaults in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

