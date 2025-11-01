$42.080.01
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 586 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
06:00 AM • 7996 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 20503 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 36699 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 35265 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 34050 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 35435 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30280 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 52064 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 21318 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Publications
Exclusives
Minus 900 soldiers and 349 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1708 views

On October 31, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 349 UAVs, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.11.25 amount to 1,142,730 personnel.

Minus 900 soldiers and 349 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

On October 31, Russian troops lost 900 soldiers and 349 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.11.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1142730 (+900) killed
    • tanks ‒  11316 (+6)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23521 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒  34137 (+9)
          • MLRS ‒  1534 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒  1235 (+2)
              • aircraft ‒  428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  76704 (+349)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  3917 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  66169 (+58)
                            • special equipment ‒  3987 (+1)

                              The data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the concentration of enemy UAVs is increasing, with the kill zone reaching 20 km.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

