"Tell your boss to stop the war": Ukraine reacted to Russia's statements regarding negotiations in the "Istanbul format"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to Russian statements regarding the continuation of negotiations in the "Istanbul format" and called for conveying to dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the war, UNN reports.

This year, the Ukrainian delegation has repeatedly visited Istanbul for direct negotiations with the Russian delegation. Unfortunately, they saw there a group of low-level people who put forward the same old ultimatums and have no authority to make decisions. - said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy.

According to him, the reason is simple - Putin does not seek peace, he is looking for ways to continue the war.

Tell your boss to stop the war. When he is ready, we can hold a meeting of leaders and agree on a ceasefire. - Tikhiy summarized.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated the day before that Putin confirmed his readiness to continue direct negotiations with Ukraine in the "Istanbul format".