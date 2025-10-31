"Tell your boss to stop the war": Ukraine reacted to Russia's statements regarding negotiations in the "Istanbul format"

$42.080.01
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 6074 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 13872 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 23624 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 14167 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 27025 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 15567 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 19539 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
October 31, 08:46 AM • 24915 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14583 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
October 31, 07:53 AM • 24325 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 4494 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits12:08 PM • 23633 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko

Exclusive

10:56 AM • 27035 views
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 27035 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 22421 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 30754 views
"Tell your boss to stop the war": Ukraine reacted to Russia's statements regarding negotiations in the "Istanbul format"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called for Putin to be told to stop the war, reacting to Russia's statements about continuing negotiations in the "Istanbul format." The Ukrainian delegation previously visited Istanbul for negotiations, but the Russian side put forward ultimatums.

"Tell your boss to stop the war": Ukraine reacted to Russia's statements regarding negotiations in the "Istanbul format"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to Russian statements regarding the continuation of negotiations in the "Istanbul format" and called for conveying to dictator Vladimir Putin to stop the war, UNN reports.

This year, the Ukrainian delegation has repeatedly visited Istanbul for direct negotiations with the Russian delegation. Unfortunately, they saw there a group of low-level people who put forward the same old ultimatums and have no authority to make decisions.

- said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy.

According to him, the reason is simple - Putin does not seek peace, he is looking for ways to continue the war.

Tell your boss to stop the war. When he is ready, we can hold a meeting of leaders and agree on a ceasefire.

- Tikhiy summarized.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated the day before that Putin confirmed his readiness to continue direct negotiations with Ukraine in the "Istanbul format".

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Turkey
Ukraine