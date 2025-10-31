"Tell your boss to stop the war": Ukraine reacted to Russia's statements regarding negotiations in the "Istanbul format"
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called for Putin to be told to stop the war, reacting to Russia's statements about continuing negotiations in the "Istanbul format." The Ukrainian delegation previously visited Istanbul for negotiations, but the Russian side put forward ultimatums.
This year, the Ukrainian delegation has repeatedly visited Istanbul for direct negotiations with the Russian delegation. Unfortunately, they saw there a group of low-level people who put forward the same old ultimatums and have no authority to make decisions.
According to him, the reason is simple - Putin does not seek peace, he is looking for ways to continue the war.
Tell your boss to stop the war. When he is ready, we can hold a meeting of leaders and agree on a ceasefire.
Recall
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated the day before that Putin confirmed his readiness to continue direct negotiations with Ukraine in the "Istanbul format".