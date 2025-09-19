General Staff on the front situation: 124 combat engagements, the enemy used 2032 kamikaze drones

In total, since the beginning of this day, 124 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers used 2032 kamikaze drones and carried out 3475 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian troops launched 55 air strikes, dropping 98 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2032 kamikaze drones and carried out 3475 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, the summary states.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled seven assault actions by the occupiers, and one more combat engagement is ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 7 air strikes, dropping 21 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 133 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, three of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Fyholivka, and in the direction of Otradne, one battle is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane. Two out of three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, one battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Torske, Zarichne, and towards the settlements of Stavky, Novoselivka, Serednie. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

Three enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Vyimka and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our defenders twice in the area of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians launched 16 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Poltavka, and towards Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 47 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Dachne, Chervonyi Lyman, Novopavlivka. In three locations, battles are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 195 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 124 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 13 units of automotive equipment, five unmanned aerial vehicles; one artillery system, a UAV control point, and eight shelters for enemy personnel were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor tried to break through the defense of our defenders 28 times in the areas of Fylia, Voskresenka, Berezove, Maliivka, Novoivanivka, Piddubne, Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Sichneve, Novomykolaivka, and Olhivske. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike with unguided aerial missiles on Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the area of Kamianske and towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to approach the positions of our defenders twice in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike on Olhivka.

In other directions, no significant changes occurred, the General Staff summarized.

