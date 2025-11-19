More than 10 occupiers destroyed: Ukrainian paratroopers and assault troops show new footage of battles for Pokrovsk

$42.090.03
48.790.00
04:13 PM • 1698 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 4098 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15546 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 14358 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 12546 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 13971 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 15452 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 21294 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 18369 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16456 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideoNovember 19, 07:35 AM • 21669 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 30253 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideoNovember 19, 08:10 AM • 29483 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto11:26 AM • 22398 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 19757 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15554 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 10192 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 19767 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 38573 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 38601 views
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 30261 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 31034 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 32218 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 49494 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43985 views
More than 10 occupiers destroyed: Ukrainian paratroopers and assault troops show new footage of battles for Pokrovsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1216 views

Fighters of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces and the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" demonstrated effective work in destroying Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The video shows the interaction of units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps.

More than 10 occupiers destroyed: Ukrainian paratroopers and assault troops show new footage of battles for Pokrovsk

Soldiers of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, together with their comrades from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, showed how they are destroying Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

Details

The work of SKELYA pilots in cooperation with other units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- the video caption reads.

During this operation, 12 Russian occupiers were eliminated. Ukrainian defenders actively used drones, including FPV.

Additionally

The 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces was established in 2024. It included at least 9 air assault and airmobile brigades, one regiment, an artillery brigade, and a command battalion.

The 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" was established in 2022. It received its name from the call sign of its commander, Yuriy Harkavyi - "Skelya" (Rock).

Initially, it was a reconnaissance battalion, then it became a separate assault battalion, and later transformed into a separate assault regiment. Its soldiers participated in battles for Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Izium.

Recall

Russian occupiers are actively using civilians as "human shields" during battles in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. The SBU intercepted an audio recording of a conversation between a commander of one of the Russian units and his subordinates, where he gives relevant criminal orders.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Izium
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk