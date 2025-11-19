More than 10 occupiers destroyed: Ukrainian paratroopers and assault troops show new footage of battles for Pokrovsk
Kyiv • UNN
Fighters of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces and the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" demonstrated effective work in destroying Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The video shows the interaction of units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps.
Soldiers of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, together with their comrades from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, showed how they are destroying Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces.
Details
The work of SKELYA pilots in cooperation with other units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
During this operation, 12 Russian occupiers were eliminated. Ukrainian defenders actively used drones, including FPV.
Additionally
The 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces was established in 2024. It included at least 9 air assault and airmobile brigades, one regiment, an artillery brigade, and a command battalion.
The 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" was established in 2022. It received its name from the call sign of its commander, Yuriy Harkavyi - "Skelya" (Rock).
Initially, it was a reconnaissance battalion, then it became a separate assault battalion, and later transformed into a separate assault regiment. Its soldiers participated in battles for Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Izium.
Recall
Russian occupiers are actively using civilians as "human shields" during battles in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. The SBU intercepted an audio recording of a conversation between a commander of one of the Russian units and his subordinates, where he gives relevant criminal orders.