Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions account for up to half of the battles - General Staff

Almost half of the battles since the beginning of the current day have taken place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, and the enemy has also been more active in the Toretsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its summary at 4 p.m. on October 2, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 102 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. - reported the General Staff.

As stated, border settlements suffered from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Prohres in Chernihiv Oblast; Khodyne, Bobylivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi in Sumy Oblast. The settlement of Khotyn was subjected to an air strike.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks, and one more combat engagement is ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropping a total of eight guided aerial bombs and carrying out 86 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka, and towards Kolodyazne, Novovasylivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out three assault operations in the direction of Kupyansk and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Torske, and towards Drobycheve. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Yampil and Ivano-Daryivka, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made two attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka, our soldiers stopped 11 enemy offensive actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 28 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Filii. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 27 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 19 times in the areas of Novokhatske, Komyshuvakha, Sosnivka, Novovasylivske, Sichneve, Berezove. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements were recorded in the area of Poltavka, two of which are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements took place - the enemy tried to advance near Pyatykhatky and Lobkove. Malokaterynivka, Hryhorivka, and Novoukrainka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivsky Bridge.

In other areas of the front, as noted, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

