Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions account for up to half of the battles - General Staff

01:54 PM
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
01:45 PM
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
01:08 PM
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
12:31 PM
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
09:13 AM
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming daysPhotoOctober 2, 05:59 AM
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM
"Ramstein" to convene on October 15 at NATO headquartersOctober 2, 08:49 AM
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?12:21 PM
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation01:33 PM
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM
Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions account for up to half of the battles - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

Since the beginning of the day, 102 combat engagements have been recorded, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy actively stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders, launching air strikes and artillery shelling.

Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions account for up to half of the battles - General Staff

Almost half of the battles since the beginning of the current day have taken place in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, and the enemy has also been more active in the Toretsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its summary at 4 p.m. on October 2, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 102 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

- reported the General Staff.

As stated, border settlements suffered from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Prohres in Chernihiv Oblast; Khodyne, Bobylivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi in Sumy Oblast. The settlement of Khotyn was subjected to an air strike.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks, and one more combat engagement is ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropping a total of eight guided aerial bombs and carrying out 86 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka, and towards Kolodyazne, Novovasylivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out three assault operations in the direction of Kupyansk and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Torske, and towards Drobycheve. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Yampil and Ivano-Daryivka, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made two attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka, our soldiers stopped 11 enemy offensive actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 28 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Filii. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 27 attacks.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 19 times in the areas of Novokhatske, Komyshuvakha, Sosnivka, Novovasylivske, Sichneve, Berezove. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements were recorded in the area of Poltavka, two of which are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements took place - the enemy tried to advance near Pyatykhatky and Lobkove. Malokaterynivka, Hryhorivka, and Novoukrainka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivsky Bridge.

In other areas of the front, as noted, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Russian army lost 980 servicemen and 12 artillery systems on October 102.10.25, 07:50

Julia Shramko

