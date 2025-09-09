195 combat engagements: enemy struck with missiles, bombs, and artillery - General Staff

Over the past day, 195 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched one missile and 74 air strikes on the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements, used five missiles, and dropped 148 guided bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers used 5516 kamikaze drones and carried out 4989 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, 86 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Air strikes were carried out on the areas of Primorske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Mykolaivka, Kherson Oblast. At the same time, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five command posts and one artillery system.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, 11 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropped a total of 25 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 207 artillery shellings, including 18 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, five combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Stroivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, nine enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Myrny, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and in the direction of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times, trying to advance in the areas of Kolodiazi, Novomykhailivka, Hlushchenkove, Torske, and towards Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Vyimka, and towards Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements took place in the areas of Minkivka, Stupochky, Bila Hora, and towards Bondarne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 64 aggressor attacks in the areas of Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, Sukhyi Yar, Shakhove, Molodetske, and towards Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Novoekonomichne, Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 51 enemy assaults in the areas of Fylia, Yalta, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Lisne, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Novoivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Maliivka, Novogeorgiivka, Zelene Pole, Zaporizke, Obratne, Olhivske, Poltavka.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled four attacks by the invaders towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The losses of the Russian occupiers over the past day amounted to 950 personnel. Also, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, 226 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 72 units of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment of the occupiers were destroyed.

Recall

Ukrainian drone systems attacked Transneft's strategic facility in Naitopovychi. The destroyed oil pump transported fuel from Belarusian refineries to Russia.