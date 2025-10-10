$41.510.10
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
05:04 PM • 14353 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
03:17 PM • 24920 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 19524 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 18311 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 24670 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 33260 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 36649 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 18381 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18929 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
198 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy launched over 2,000 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Kyiv

 • 754 views

Since the beginning of the day, 198 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the occupiers have used 2,016 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,062 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, 198 occupiers were neutralized and a significant amount of equipment was destroyed.

Since the beginning of this day, 198 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 2016 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3062 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Russian invaders launched one missile strike using 32 missiles and 34 air strikes, dropping 71 guided bombs. In addition, they used 2016 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3062 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 12 combat engagements took place. The enemy carried out 101 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked 24 times in the Southern Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne, Kamyanka, Dovhenke, and in the direction of Kutkivka, Dvorichanske, Otradne, Bologivka, Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made 11 attempts to advance in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, and in the direction of Kurylivka; three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kopanky, Drobycheve, Shandryholove, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Derylove, Serednie, Torske, and in the direction of Olhivka. Eight more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Dronivka, Yampil, and Hryhorivka.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, Russian units carried out one attack in the direction of Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 16 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Predtechyne, Toretsk, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and in the direction of the settlement of Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked 51 times in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 47 enemy attacks; battles are ongoing in four locations.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 198 occupiers were neutralized, 140 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one artillery system, eight units of automotive equipment, and 61 UAVs. Our soldiers also hit six armored combat vehicles, one artillery system, and 12 shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Verbove, Novovasylivske, Tolstoy, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka. Five more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried seven times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Kamyanske, Stepove, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy units made five unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of our units.

Russian army lost 1120 servicemen and 14 armored vehicles in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Kramatorsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kupyansk