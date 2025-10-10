198 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy launched over 2,000 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 198 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 2016 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3062 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Russian invaders launched one missile strike using 32 missiles and 34 air strikes, dropping 71 guided bombs. In addition, they used 2016 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3062 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 12 combat engagements took place. The enemy carried out 101 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked 24 times in the Southern Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne, Kamyanka, Dovhenke, and in the direction of Kutkivka, Dvorichanske, Otradne, Bologivka, Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made 11 attempts to advance in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, and in the direction of Kurylivka; three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Kopanky, Drobycheve, Shandryholove, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Derylove, Serednie, Torske, and in the direction of Olhivka. Eight more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Dronivka, Yampil, and Hryhorivka.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Kramatorsk direction, Russian units carried out one attack in the direction of Virolyubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 16 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Predtechyne, Toretsk, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and in the direction of the settlement of Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked 51 times in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhove, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 47 enemy attacks; battles are ongoing in four locations.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 198 occupiers were neutralized, 140 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one artillery system, eight units of automotive equipment, and 61 UAVs. Our soldiers also hit six armored combat vehicles, one artillery system, and 12 shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Verbove, Novovasylivske, Tolstoy, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka. Five more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried seven times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Kamyanske, Stepove, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy units made five unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of our units.

Russian army lost 1120 servicemen and 14 armored vehicles in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine