Fierce battles continue in Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 PM on September 28, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line reached 44, according to the General Staff. The most intense battles continue in the east and south, where the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The enemy continues shelling border areas. Settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, including Halaganivka, Rudenka, Novovasylivka, Studenok, Sosnivka, Starykove, and Bila Bereza, came under artillery fire.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks, despite three air strikes using guided aerial bombs and more than 70 shellings, six of which were from MLRS. In the areas of Vovchansk and Ambarnoye, defenders repelled two more attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor tried to break through three times near Kolodiazy, Torske, and Stavky, but was repelled. In the Siversk direction, four enemy attacks were recorded in the areas of Fedorivka, Serebryanka, Yampil, and Dronivka. Near Kramatorsk, another unsuccessful attempt by the enemy to advance towards Predtechyne took place.

The hottest remains in the Pokrovsk direction – today alone, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 18 times in the areas of Chervony Lyman, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and in the direction of Myrnograd, Rodynske, and Balagan.

In the Toretsk direction, five attacks were recorded in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Stepanivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, and Rusyniv Yar. Two battles are still ongoing. In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Ternove and Andriivka-Klevtsove, but was repulsed.

Ukrainian forces are also repelling two attacks in the Huliaipole direction, where the enemy simultaneously launched air strikes on Zaliznychne and Novoselevka. In the Prydniprovsky direction, the aggressor made two unsuccessful assault attempts, and also struck Olhivka with aviation.

No active actions by Russian troops were recorded in the Orikhiv direction today.

