Fierce battles continue in Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 16220 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 27502 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 22230 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 25292 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 51288 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 66322 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 84434 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 139059 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 55391 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 47829 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Medical facility building and kindergarten damaged in Kyiv attack - KlitschkoSeptember 28, 05:12 AM • 12181 views
Two people, including a 12-year-old girl, are known to have died as a result of the attack in the Solomianskyi district of the capital - MBASeptember 28, 05:33 AM • 11950 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 13 injured, residential buildings and kindergarten damagedSeptember 28, 07:24 AM • 11083 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv region: number of victims of missile strike increased to 31, including three childrenPhoto10:08 AM • 12690 views
Moldovan parliamentary elections declared valid – CEC01:05 PM • 10477 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 46561 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 139048 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 62645 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 72661 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 73319 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 23579 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 84429 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 44769 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 49401 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 51010 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Bild

Fierce battles continue in Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

As of 4:00 PM on September 28, 44 combat engagements have been recorded along the entire front line. The most intense battles are ongoing in the east and south, where the occupiers are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense.

Fierce battles continue in Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 PM on September 28, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line reached 44, according to the General Staff. The most intense battles continue in the east and south, where the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy continues shelling border areas. Settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, including Halaganivka, Rudenka, Novovasylivka, Studenok, Sosnivka, Starykove, and Bila Bereza, came under artillery fire.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks, despite three air strikes using guided aerial bombs and more than 70 shellings, six of which were from MLRS. In the areas of Vovchansk and Ambarnoye, defenders repelled two more attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor tried to break through three times near Kolodiazy, Torske, and Stavky, but was repelled. In the Siversk direction, four enemy attacks were recorded in the areas of Fedorivka, Serebryanka, Yampil, and Dronivka. Near Kramatorsk, another unsuccessful attempt by the enemy to advance towards Predtechyne took place.

The hottest remains in the Pokrovsk direction – today alone, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 18 times in the areas of Chervony Lyman, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and in the direction of Myrnograd, Rodynske, and Balagan.

In the Toretsk direction, five attacks were recorded in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Stepanivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, and Rusyniv Yar. Two battles are still ongoing. In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Ternove and Andriivka-Klevtsove, but was repulsed.

Ukrainian forces are also repelling two attacks in the Huliaipole direction, where the enemy simultaneously launched air strikes on Zaliznychne and Novoselevka. In the Prydniprovsky direction, the aggressor made two unsuccessful assault attempts, and also struck Olhivka with aviation.

No active actions by Russian troops were recorded in the Orikhiv direction today.

173 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours: details from the General Staff28.09.25, 08:48 • 3206 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Chernihiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Kramatorsk