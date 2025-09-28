173 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours: details from the General Staff

Over the past day, 173 combat engagements were recorded. According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 81 air strikes, dropping 156 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5118 shellings, including 107 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 6262 kamikaze drones for attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks yesterday. The enemy also launched 20 air strikes, using 50 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 205 shellings, including 12 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and towards Doroshivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were six enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy in the area of Petropavlivka and towards Pishchane and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times. They tried to break through the defense in the areas of Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made six attempts to break through in the areas of Serebryanka, Fedorivka, and towards Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked towards Stupochky three times.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyniv Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 59 aggressor assaults in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of Sichneve, Piddubne, Novoselivka, Sosnivka, Maliivka, Novomykolaivka, Berezove, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled nine attempts by enemy units to advance in the area of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled six attacks in the area of Stepove, Kamianka, and towards Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian army lost 1110 servicemen and 45 artillery systems in a day - General Staff