Russian army lost 1110 servicemen and 45 artillery systems in a day - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
On September 27, the Russian army lost 1110 servicemen, 45 artillery systems, and 7 tanks. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.09.25 are estimated at 1,108,510 personnel.
On September 27, the Russian army lost at least 1,110 servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 45 artillery systems and 7 enemy tanks. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.09.25 are estimated to be:
- personnel – about 1,108,510 (+1,110) people;
- tanks – 11,211 (+7) units;
- armored combat vehicles – 23,290 (+2) units;
- artillery systems – 33,231 (+45) units;
- MLRS – 1,503 (+1) units;
- air defense systems – 1,223 (0) units;
- aircraft – 427 (0) units;
- helicopters – 345 (0);
- UAVs of operational-tactical level – 64,385 (+454)
- cruise missiles – 3,747 (0);
- ships / boats – 28 (0);
- submarines – 1 (0);
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 63,040 (+131);
- special equipment – 3,977 (0).
Data is being updated.
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to a massive Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine28.09.25, 06:32 • 5116 views