Russian army lost 1110 servicemen and 45 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1950 views

On September 27, the Russian army lost 1110 servicemen, 45 artillery systems, and 7 tanks. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.09.25 are estimated at 1,108,510 personnel.

Russian army lost 1110 servicemen and 45 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

On September 27, the Russian army lost at least 1,110 servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 45 artillery systems and 7 enemy tanks. This was reported by  UNN  with  reference  to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.09.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel – about 1,108,510 (+1,110) people; 
    • tanks – 11,211 (+7) units; 
      • armored combat vehicles – 23,290 (+2) units; 
        • artillery systems – 33,231 (+45) units; 
          • MLRS – 1,503 (+1) units; 
            • air defense systems – 1,223 (0) units; 
              • aircraft – 427 (0) units; 
                • helicopters – 345 (0); 
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 64,385 (+454) 
                    • cruise missiles – 3,747 (0); 
                      • ships / boats – 28 (0); 
                        • submarines – 1 (0); 
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 63,040 (+131); 
                            • special equipment – 3,977 (0). 

                              Data is being updated.

                              Veronika Marchenko

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine