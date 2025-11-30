The number of combat engagements along the front line increased to 85 on November 30 - General Staff

The number of combat engagements along the entire front line since the beginning of November 30 is 85. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched five air strikes, dropping 16 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 92 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near Vovchansk once.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Lyman direction today, the aggressor attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Novoiehorivka, Torske, Novoselivka, Zarichne, and towards Cherneshchyna and Korovyi Yar. Currently, five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled five out of six enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Dronivka, Serebryanka, and Siversk. One battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, and towards Sofiivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 44 times in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and in the directions of the settlements of Toretske, Nove Shakhove, Bilytske, Serhiivka, Novopavlivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoy, Sosnivka, Stepove, Vyshneve, Rybne, Pryvilne, Zlahoda. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the direction of Varvarivka. Huliaipole was subjected to an enemy air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge and was repelled.

