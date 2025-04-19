DeepState Maps: AFU pushed back the enemy in Udachne, occupiers advanced in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine's Defense Forces pushed back the enemy in Udachne (center of Udachne community, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region). In return, the occupiers advanced in Sukha Balka and near Novoe, Donetsk region. This is reported by analysts of the monitoring project DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday, April 18, at 22:57, the DeepState project published information about the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Analysts noted that the Ukrainian army has successes in Donetsk region. At the same time, the Russian army advanced near two settlements.

"The map has been updated. The Defense Forces of Ukraine pushed back the enemy in Udachne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region). The enemy advanced in Sukha Balka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and near Novoe (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)", the report says.

Recall

Over the past day, April 18, 124 combat engagements took place on the front. The enemy's greatest activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 46 attacks during the day. In the Toretsk direction, 21 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Leonidivka, Ozarianivka, Dachne, Krymske, and Druzhba. In the Kurshchyna area, 22 combat engagements took place with Russian invaders, one battle is currently ongoing. The enemy launched 16 airstrikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, carried out 286 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

