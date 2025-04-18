Russians advanced near Rozlyv and Kostiantynopol in Donetsk region

On the night of April 18, the DeepState monitoring project team reported on the successes of the Russian army in the Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the OSINT project.

Details

On Friday, April 18, at 00:22, the DeepState project published information about the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Analysts noted that the Russian army advanced in two settlements in the Donetsk region.

the enemy advanced near Rozlyv and in Kostiantynopol - the message says.

As a reminder, on April 17, the Russian army launched an offensive on Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to eliminate 115 units of enemy equipment, 200 occupiers and injure another 30. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a briefing.

