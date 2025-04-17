$41.220.04
ukenru
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11470 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57824 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57015 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65938 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65419 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59704 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52571 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77107 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Archive

+16°
2m/s
54%
Publications

114 combat clashes at the front, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1210 views

During April 17, 114 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, used kamikaze drones and carried out shelling.

114 combat clashes at the front, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of April 17, 114 combat clashes took place on the front. Almost half of the attacks were in the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported in its evening report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), UNN reports.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00, Russian invaders launched one missile and 60 air strikes, using three missiles and 60 CABs. In addition, they used 1,086 kamikaze drones and carried out more than 5,000 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

Situation by directions

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted five offensive actions near Petropavlivka, Synkivka and Zahryzove. One combat engagement is still ongoing. Kupyansk was bombed.

In the Liman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 assaults on positions near the settlements of Novovodyane, Nadiya, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka and towards Hrekivka and Hryhorivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked twice near Bilohorivka and in the direction of Verkhnyokamyanske.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and towards Stupochky. Ukrainian units repelled five attacks, three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, 10 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Ozaryanivka and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 54 times in the areas of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Zelene Pole, Vodyane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka. Our defenders repelled 48 assaults, and six more combat engagements are continuing to this time.

Today in this direction, according to preliminary data, 703 occupants were eliminated, 480 of whom were irrevocably eliminated. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 26 combat armored vehicles, two artillery systems, one MLRS, 13 units of automotive equipment, 10 UAVs, three UAV control points, three portable electronic warfare stations, four BC warehouses and 170 units of motor vehicles; also damaged four artillery systems, two tanks, one air defense system, three motorcycles and a car

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks by invaders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Rozliv and Privilne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Kurshchyna, there were 13 combat engagements with Russian invaders, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropped 19 guided bombs, and carried out 316 artillery shellings, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Kharkiv, Huliaipil and Prydniprovsky directions, no active offensive actions of the enemy were recorded.

Let us remind you

Russian troops are preparing new strikes on Ukraine on the eve and after Easter. The National Police is strengthening security for Easter, patrolling near churches and conducting inspections of belongings.

Occupants attack Ukraine with "Shahdeds" with poisonous gas: how dangerous is it for civilians17.04.25, 14:41 • 9416 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupyansk
