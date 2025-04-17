Occupants attack Ukraine with "Shahdeds" with poisonous gas: how dangerous is it for civilians

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2438 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 9954 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12471 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15915 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22138 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37488 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49302 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64652 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83463 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113494 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1204 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13176 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83463 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85105 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96482 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2780 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14036 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111049 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53429 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53137 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Occupants attack Ukraine with "Shahdeds" with poisonous gas: how dangerous is it for civilians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6146 views

Russian troops are using "Shahed" drones with capsules of poisonous substance CS, which causes irritation of the respiratory tract. Ukrainians are advised not to touch the wreckage of downed UAVs.

Occupants attack Ukraine with "Shahdeds" with poisonous gas: how dangerous is it for civilians

Russian occupiers are using "shahed" unmanned aerial vehicles with dangerous chemical substances to attack Ukraine. This was reported on Facebook by the "South" Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the analysis of one of the downed UAVs, capsules with a concentrated poisonous substance "CS" were found. This is a highly toxic tear gas with an irritating effect that causes acute irritation of the mucous membranes, skin and respiratory tract in humans. It is heavier than air, so it can accumulate in rooms.

The main symptoms are: sharp pain in the eyes, temporary blurred vision, lacrimation; chemical burns or redness of the skin; shortness of breath, cough and other breathing problems; nausea, headache and general weakness of the body.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the Russians are likely using these UAVs to disperse poison in order to harm civilians. Ukrainians were advised not to touch the wreckage of downed drones under any circumstances, as this could be life-threatening.

At the same time, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine stated that the information spread by some media that the very bodies of Russian drones are treated with poisonous substances has not been confirmed.

Let us remind you

The head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that the Russians began to actively use dumps with poisonous substances. Such cases are known in the Kupyansk direction.

Back in September 2024, it was reported that the Russians are actively using ammunition with poisonous substances, which are dropped from copters and drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Brent
$66.76
Bitcoin
$84,772.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.69
Золото
$3,341.81
Ethereum
$1,600.98