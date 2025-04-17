Occupants attack Ukraine with "Shahdeds" with poisonous gas: how dangerous is it for civilians

Russian occupiers are using "shahed" unmanned aerial vehicles with dangerous chemical substances to attack Ukraine. This was reported on Facebook by the "South" Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the analysis of one of the downed UAVs, capsules with a concentrated poisonous substance "CS" were found. This is a highly toxic tear gas with an irritating effect that causes acute irritation of the mucous membranes, skin and respiratory tract in humans. It is heavier than air, so it can accumulate in rooms.

The main symptoms are: sharp pain in the eyes, temporary blurred vision, lacrimation; chemical burns or redness of the skin; shortness of breath, cough and other breathing problems; nausea, headache and general weakness of the body.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the Russians are likely using these UAVs to disperse poison in order to harm civilians. Ukrainians were advised not to touch the wreckage of downed drones under any circumstances, as this could be life-threatening.

At the same time, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine stated that the information spread by some media that the very bodies of Russian drones are treated with poisonous substances has not been confirmed.

Let us remind you

The head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that the Russians began to actively use dumps with poisonous substances. Such cases are known in the Kupyansk direction.

Back in September 2024, it was reported that the Russians are actively using ammunition with poisonous substances, which are dropped from copters and drones.