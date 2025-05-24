$41.500.06
6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine
06:14 AM • 3934 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 71959 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 83967 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 61872 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 76342 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 66968 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 52848 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 51867 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46923 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 170976 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

202 battles took place on the front line in a day: Russians attack in 10 directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

During May 23, 202 combat clashes were recorded on the front line, the Russian army is attacking Ukrainian positions in 10 directions. The Defense Forces are inflicting significant losses on the occupiers.

202 battles took place on the front line in a day: Russians attack in 10 directions

During the day of May 23, 202 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Russian army continues to attack Ukrainian positions in 10 directions. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of May 24, reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00 on 24.05.2025, 202 combat engagements took place on the front during the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched four missile and 77 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using six missiles and dropping 130 KABs. In addition, he carried out 5,837 shellings, including 130 from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 2,997 kamikaze drones in the attack.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the districts of the settlements of Zapsillia, Sumy region; Kupyansk, Kharkiv region; Novopavlivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Dovga Balka, Donetsk region; Novopavlivka, Mezhova, Dnipropetrovsk region; Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Kamyanske, Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka, Odradokamyanka, Kherson region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three artillery systems and one other important enemy object.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried five times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka and Dvorichna.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kolosnykivka, Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times. He tried to wedge himself into our defense near the settlements of Nove, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Hrekivka, Yampolivka and towards Hryhorivka and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded yesterday in the area of Kurdyumivka and towards Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Romanivka, Ozaryanivka, Krymske, Druzhba and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 61 assault actions by the aggressor near the settlements of Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malinivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Vesele, Burlatske and in the direction of Odradne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried five times to move forward in the areas of Stepove and in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy made two futile attempts to move forward.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the invader in the Kursa direction. In this direction, the enemy launched eight air strikes over the past day, dropping 12 KABs, and carried out 281 shellings, 13 of which were from MLRS. Ukrainian defenders stopped 43 assault actions by the invaders.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Siversk and Huliaipil directions.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupation forces in manpower, equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In general, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1130 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 11 tanks, 47 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, five multiple launch rocket systems, two air defense systems, 232 operational-tactical level UAVs, 232 units of automobile and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Russian troops advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState24.05.25, 04:22 • 3298 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Vovchansk
Kursk
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Kurakhovo
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
